Seattle passes 1st paid sick leave bill for gig workers

Some workers who perform tasks for companies like DoorDash and Postmates will accrue one day of paid leave for every 30 days worked.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live