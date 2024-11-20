Who is secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth?

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos has more on presumptive secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth and what the Pentagon could look like under Hegseth’s leadership.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live