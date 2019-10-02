Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar launches 2020 presidential campaign

Today. I'm in island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi. Nation's heart. At a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy. And marine knew our commitment to that common good. I stand before you as a granddaughter. Ivan INR minor. As the daughter and a teacher and in newspaper man. The first woman elected to the United States senate from this state of men. I Canada's favor. And I. I am running for this job for every person who once their work recognized and rewarded. My name every parent who wants it bad. Well for their kids. I'm running for every student no I'm a good education. I'm affordable prescription drive. You were another matter dreamliner and now there. I am running for every America can. Riding. Are you and. It's as your president I will look UN BRI. I will tell you what I think. Well focused on getting things done and that's what I've done my whole life and no matter what I'll leave from the heart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.