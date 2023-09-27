Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty in federal court to bribery and extortion

The indictment accuses Menendez and his wife of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live