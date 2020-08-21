Sen. Chris Coons speaks at DNC 2020

More
The senator from Delaware opens up about his friendship with Joe Biden, and how Biden’s faith has been a positive influence during his decades of service.
2:31 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chris Coons speaks at DNC 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"The senator from Delaware opens up about his friendship with Joe Biden, and how Biden’s faith has been a positive influence during his decades of service.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72509930","title":"Sen. Chris Coons speaks at DNC 2020","url":"/Politics/video/sen-chris-coons-speaks-dnc-2020-72509930"}