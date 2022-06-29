Sen. Cory Booker campaigns with NC Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley

Campaign embed Hannah Demissie breaks down the trend of national figures hitting the campaign trail in this week’s episode of “Power Trip: Those Seeking Power and Those Who Chase Them” on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live