Sen. Cory Booker speaks at 2020 DNC

More
The senator from New Jersey has served in Congress since 2013.
2:24 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Cory Booker speaks at 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"The senator from New Jersey has served in Congress since 2013. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72510304","title":"Sen. Cory Booker speaks at 2020 DNC","url":"/Politics/video/sen-cory-booker-speaks-2020-dnc-72510304"}