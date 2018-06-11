Now Playing: Sen. Kevin Cramer said failure to ban late-term abortions inspired him to run

Now Playing: How 2018 midterm election results reflect the nation's division

Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin expected to win re-election

Now Playing: Ron DeSantis to become Florida governor after Andrew Gillum concedes

Now Playing: Democrats take control of the House

Now Playing: Democrats hope to win big after redistricting in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: Republican Kevin Cramer expected to defeat incumbent Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota

Now Playing: Republicans will retain control of the Senate, ABC News projects

Now Playing: Ted Cruz expected to defeat Beto O'Rourke in Texas

Now Playing: Mike Braun pledges to 'really make things happen in D.C.'

Now Playing: Marsha Blackburn to deliver victory speech after winning Senate race

Now Playing: Colorado's Jared Polis on track to become 1st openly gay governor

Now Playing: Conor Lamb expected to win Pennsylvania House race

Now Playing: Sanders: 'The president has had an incredible night'

Now Playing: Joe Donnelly gives concession speech

Now Playing: Meghan McCain reflects on first election since her father's death

Now Playing: Floridians battle rain, lightning to cast vote in 2018 midterm

Now Playing: Andy Barr expected to defeat Amy McGrath for Kentucky House seat

Now Playing: Marsha Blackburn expected to win Tennessee Senate seat