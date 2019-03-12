Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris ends presidential bid

A shakeup in the democratic primary senator Pamela here is announcing she is dropping out of the race for president it is with deep. Regret but also with deep gratitude. That I'm suspending our campaign today. My campaign for president simply does not have that financial resources to continue and the financial resources we need to contain. I'm not a billionaire I can't fund my campaign. The announcement comes several weeks after Harry drastically cut its staff. Even flashing paychecks in an effort to direct more resource is to Iowa which holds the first cost is in the ancient. As a candidate here is touted her background as a progressive prosecutor who championed criminal justice reform. But here is has struggled to gain fifteen momentum and hold with the first vote just nine weeks away Democrats. Still in the race for president who now reacting. It's I. Real competitor I'm yeah. Because she is really a solid solid play. She is an incredibly. Strong public servant and has done great work are ready for our country in the US senate. I know she is going to do even more. That trump campaign is also reacting both thinks are Catholic images on Twitter mocking here is. And telling ABC news quote somehow we will pretzel. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

