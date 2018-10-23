Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris hits the campaign trail in Iowa: 'This is a pivotal moment'

We are now fifteen days away. From an election that probably is one of the most important elections of our lifetimes. And we have got to this moment with this momentum. Because of the work that each of you have put an end to fighting for the best of who we are as a country. And that's what's at stake fighting for the best of who we are. I've been talking with folks all day and you know this is how I think about this moment this inflection moment. In the history of our country this is an infection moment this is a pivotal moment. I think of this is being a moment in time. Similar to the moment in time when my parents met. When they were a graduate students at the University of California Berkeley in the 1960s and active in the civil rights. This is a similar moment in time. This is a time. That is requiring each of us individually and all of us collectively. To look in the mirror. And asked this question. Who are we. And I believe. Polk County Democrats I believe part of the answer to that question in its. We are better then this. We are bed and. Then kids. And so this is some moment. To fight for the best of who you are.

