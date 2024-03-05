Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she will not seek reelection

The Arizona senator was elected in 2018 as a Democratic but left the party in 2022 to become an independent.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live