Sen. Tina Smith on failed voting rights bill: ‘We have to keep on pushing’

More
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., discusses the failed vote in the Senate on voting rights legislation and what efforts Democrats may pursue next, including trying to change the filibuster.
5:06 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Tina Smith on failed voting rights bill: ‘We have to keep on pushing’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., discusses the failed vote in the Senate on voting rights legislation and what efforts Democrats may pursue next, including trying to change the filibuster.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78432202","title":"Sen. Tina Smith on failed voting rights bill: ‘We have to keep on pushing’","url":"/Politics/video/sen-tina-smith-failed-voting-rights-bill-pushing-78432202"}