Transcript for Senate Judiciary Committee advances Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination

Rivera a aegis the Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans vote to advance judge Amy coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination to a full senate vote but noticeably. The committee's democratic members were not in that room they boycotted the vote putting up poster size photos. Of Americans who they say would suffer if Amy Connie Barrett. Casts the deciding vote on the court to strike down the Affordable Care Act Terry Moran and Devin Dwyer joining me now from Washington with more on this. And DeVon the stars off your what's the significance. Democrats not voting today. Highly unusual Diana mean we haven't seen in modern times. Democrats not show whop. To vote for a nominee to the Supreme Court there was a fair point made by chairman Graham. And John Cornyn there I mean this is a lifetime appointment. To the Supreme Court that said Democrats have been pretty firm in saying that this is unprecedented. In its speed this nomination if she is in fact confirmed on Monday or early next week would be one of the. Fastest in modern history just about thirty days the average is seventy. Of course also Democrats are still seething over the apparent hypocrisy here just four years ago Republicans blocked. President Obama's nomination in an election year so there's a lot of. How political finger pointing to go around but this is a very significant. Moment you sir to her chair Graham call it groundbreaking and historic. It certainly is that adding this now a very qualified judge and just the fourth woman to sit on the Supreme Court. How likely on her way to confirmation Diane. And Terry you've covered a number of Supreme Court confirmations have you ever seen anything like this. Now it's a different era up until 2017. Diane. Senators could filibuster could insist that the senate vote with sixty votes to confirm Supreme Court justice and that's forced. People to talk to each other. That forced a serious examination of the nominee and the conscience of each senator that's all gone Democrats blew it up for lower court justices and 2013 and then. Republicans blew it up from 2017 to put Neel Gore's a German court toward a different era. And this is not just. Democrats. Refusing to participate it's an effort to undermine the legitimacy of any coney Barrett no Supreme Court justice. Has ever been confirmed this close to an election the Britain's record was in July of an election year. And and Democrats have made their case to people are already voting and there's something wrong with this nominee I think it's also an acknowledgment. That she did very well what the American people in testifying her poll numbers support for her nomination and confirmation went up. And nevertheless. What I think Republicans hoped will be a major. Election year issue for them she's. Absent from Donald Trump speeches and from the campaign trail right now it is a victory no question about it for Republicans. But one that might cost them in the coming days Durant we'll find out the election less than two weeks away Terry ran and Devin Dwyer thank you both.

