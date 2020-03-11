Transcript for Senate race heats up between Susan Collins, Sara Gideon

Pilots get to the great state of Maine our Stephanie Ramos is monitoring a crucial senate race there Republican incumbent. Susan Collins someone who has gotten a lot of attention on the national stage. Facing a tough democratic challenger in Sarah Gideon Stephanie what the state of the race there. Okay they're here well in the race here in Maine at the senate race is. Tight right now this senate race and Republican senator Susan Collins 24. Year career in the senate but it could also launch Democrats Syria Gideon's career in Washington and you're Nancy here and just a few seconds. The campaign bus or Susan Collins pulling up their. Positioning it perfectly behind us but as you know both women have. Big big they're this gap. But have gone back and forth on some really major issues the last few weeks at their debates from the corona virus health care criminal justice. Reform that racism and he how each have funded their individual campaigns but aside from those major issues. What's editors Susan Collins has been asked repeatedly over the last couple of weeks. Is whether she will vote for president Donald's runs for re election she has dodged it every time insisting that she just doesn't want to get involved in the presidential campaign but. Turn votes for president comes to Supreme Court pick Brett cap a 92018. Her vote has followed her to her own reelection speaking with voters here across Maine so many of them saying they were disappointed. That she voted for. Brad capitals confirmation many of them saying that that is what's has swayed them. Toward Democrats Sarah giddy it. And we spoke with speaker. Sarah Gideon's the speaker of the main house it was her earlier today. And she said that though some boats for the Supreme Court justice away heavily in this election take a listen. First of all in the larger context of what has happened to the judiciary over the course of these past four years I'm very concerted and successful effort. On behalf of president tram to move all of the ports in the judiciary parts ideological right. Now the Breck have enough well I think was particularly egregious for people. Also when we think about Amy Connie there. And Susan Collins decision to vote against her it was about process for senator Collins and in fact we can remember. That Amy Connie Barrett was one of the hundred and anyone judicial nominees. That she's actually confirmed someone would RD sad that she thought the health care locked. What unconstitutional. And that Roe vs. Wade was barbaric. Now Gideon has spent much of her day. Crisscrossing. Across the state as Maine visiting. Polling sites and voters saying hi to them also see you will volunteers before they go out to canvass neighborhoods and senator Susan Collins she has spent much of her time today nor is north of the scene. And near her hometown of caribou but she is expected to be here this evening this is her campaign headquarters so we'll see her later on tonight here a once they allow we might see here in a minute Stephanie do we just have heard friends serie Gideon with the youth maybe as you turn around Susan Collins might step out of that bus and walk up to you for a live interviews so staid state can now no now. Where we're planning for that the she's not she's on the bus the bus just. I her out learns and they just decided to move it so glad I am on the look out first senator Collins. Told lug into every night at. Yeah yet just cooler in if you see your OK let me ask you about Maynor is okay they are known for being very independent minded so what are the issues that are connecting most to voters right now you think are there any key issues that really. Might decide who wins here Stephanie. All what we freely heard here on the ground is health care we've heard a lot about health care and the corona virus that's really the backdrop to this election you're actually here. A few weeks ago. It covering the current virus here in Maine a Maine has had the lowest infection rates in the country. And to what we heard senator abdic seizing from Democrat Sarah Gideon early today she's she's sick that it's just unconscionable. That dissent it adjourns. Before a corona virus and release bill since she's been holding on to that we've heard from voters they care about that. On the big Gideon has tried some part of her strategy has been to tie senator Susan Collins to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell that's been her strategy. Saying that the in this state can handle any more that if they want their health care to be up to -- essentially now what we have heard from senator Susan Collins. Com all all next along the same lines at the corona virus relief bill is that the senator would like. A second round of the paycheck protection program which Collins had a key role in crafting more money for testing a two municipalities. Specifically not just states. Com but those are the key issues that we've heard while being here on the grounds. That'll really decide this election. You know there's a let's not too bad that this system of voting and I see here that even Collins herself today said on a radio show. There might not be a winner. For another week. That's right that's right and senator Collins on that scene now the radio show in that seem interview call to the ranked choice voting system. Fraud and that's what will happen here. In Maine if it's near one of the candidates receive 50% of the vote so. If it's it could be kind of confusing but this is why senator Collins says it could it could be awhile burner it skipped starent Gideon. And ends and senator Collins should not get at least 50% of the vote that's when they switch to ranked choice voting that's when it plays a part it's the first time that that's been used here. In the state in a presidential election so under means voting system voters can rank candidates in order of preference if no candidate gets. A majority initially that's what election officials will eliminate. The lowest ranked Kennedy and redirect their supporters based on their second preference. The closing rounds continue until. One of what are the candidates have a majority of the boat so it could take awhile. Let's say what Stephanie state by state it is hard day keep up with all the twists and turns thanks so much for Iraq. Helping us that allowed all the details as the battle for Maine continues thanks so much Stephanie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.