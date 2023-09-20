Senate relaxes informal dress code to allow shorts and hoodies

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has relaxed the chamber's informal dress code, allowing for lawmakers like John Fetterman to wear whatever they want on the floor.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live