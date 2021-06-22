Transcript for Senate Republicans block voting rights reform bill despite unified Democratic support

Unless without BA's or fifty names are fifty. Three fifths of the senators duly chosen and and so on not having voted for the motion. Is not agreed to. Madam president. Mr. majority leader madam president I want to be clear. About what just happened on the senate floor. Every single senate Republican. Just voted against starting debates starting today. On legislation to protect Americans voting rights. Once again the senate Republican minority has launched a partisan blockade of the pressing issue here in the United States and it. An issue no less fundamental. And the right. To vote. We have ordered mr. gray matter president. This and it will be an art. I've laid out the facts for weeks. Republican state legislatures across the country engaged in the most sweeping voter suppression. In eighty years. Capitalizing on satellite by Donald Trump's big lie. These state governments are making it harder for younger. Poorer urban and non white Americans to vote. Earlier today. The Republican leader told reporters that quote regardless of what may be happening in some states. There's no rationale for federal intervention. The Republican leader flatly stated that no matter what the states do to undermine our democracy. Voter suppression laws phony audience partisan takeover of local local election boards this and it should not act my collings. My cop. If senators sixty years ago held at the federal government should never intervened to protect voting rights. It's body would have never protected broke past the voting rights act. The Republican leader uses the language. And the logic of this other senators in his sixties who defended states' rights. And easing in defensible position. Any standard any senator. Let alone in the majority lead minority leader whole. And yet that was the reason given for why Republicans voted in lock step today. Regardless of what may be happening in some states there's no rationale. For federal intervention. That is both ridiculous. And awful. All we wanted to do here on the floor. Was to bring up the issue of voting rights and debate at a combat. These vicious often times discriminatory. Voting restrictions. And today every single democratic senators stood together in the fight. To protect the right to vote in America the Democratic Party in the senate will always and you night. To defend our democracy.

