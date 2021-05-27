Transcript for Senate Republicans set to block Jan. 6 commission bill

Former Republican congressman Denver Rick Adelman joins us now to discuss the current state of play on this Jennifer saw thank you so much for being here you know the Signet family. Was expected to sit down with several Republicans reader on the fence about this or were planning to vote no do you expect that they're pleased to make a difference. I don't think so I mean I think it's great to Susan Collins is putting an amendment he sees some kind of movement. No at least you're talking about this but I don't think it's sending it over the necessary threshold. To pass as far as a commission and ask it's a shame you know and looking at Gladys you know she as she tries to get some kind of momentum. You know minus 16 commissioner Michael unknown. But in talking to you know and you know what happened to Michael amounts have been talking to him you know all in. They just seems to me that this would be you know the perfect way to sort regain public trust. By having a commission can aggregate and analyze the data that's how they are by law enforcement agencies or some things we might miss. Based on things that happened in the meantime you know based on this information or data or anything of that nature so. I we see you know for the commission on an intelligence we're a long time. Out rather heavy and localize you know multiple individuals columnist for the public trust and get us out there but I just don't see that this enemy huge difference in the vote. You know Denver and just thinking back to add to those awful hours where this thing unfolded in front of us that violence attacking the counting of electoral votes in the congress. You could see the shock on republicans' faces you could hear it looked and sounded like Republicans would just as horrified by what happened and what it meant for our country. And that they wanted to get to the bottom of what how. Happen. By Carey and I and I got a shock and horror my text messages remember January 3 by lasting of that January 6. So I still have it on my fountain. And those individuals you know led that I respect and I love but dumb not disagreed with the fact based on the electoral vote on impeachment. I'm I just find it stunning. Based always on 16 which I said before Wednesday. I can see. Maybe the first road or the worst. Prestige. Based on fantasy and fiction and it happened in American history maybe I mean it's because it sort of unprecedented. That we had white nationalist groups. Sure nonbelievers. Are right activist groups. Some just really I would say bizarre rooms scene of the sort of came together to do that sort of thing on one section. You know. In Heller but commissions act gonna happen. But as far as I now. But I want to tell heinous I think it committees in congress committees of jurisdiction. I think you're gonna take of this investigation based on definition of their jurisdiction. And I don't think this is over. And I think there's going to be select committee split remember the committees are a lot of power call witnesses did around thanks so. I think what The Who the Republicans to vote on six commissioned it I think this is actually had to go a lot longer if they don't. And I think I just think politically the right thing when you do the moral thing to do similar to this commission. Senior Democrat I remember the night of the interjection the early morning of this seventh. There was this sense among a lot of who while that we got through that that's over and trump is finished. I Dyson it's time it drops out finished and then this a long way from being offered do you think Donald Trump is stronger. Today than he was that. I think in certain areas she's sure he has headed you know I think and it did a few days afterwards I think there were individuals who thought hey. You know this is a poor rapists remove an arm but now you have this disorder rift between one part of the part of this trying to redefine itself is conservative. To go against what the trump trump populism party. If you're online right now in and it was indeed plaque forming insuring and I know we talk about missile or but I am gonna telegram. Signal. You know me we zillow rumble in anything goes to encrypted chats. But you know telegram has a sub channel called terror. You have you have some of the worst things I've seen lately based on. Those individuals who are supporting me online you know I intelligence background at so many are helping me. Identify any sort of us social network. Viruses that are injected straight in front all loans based on you know whatever echo chamber they're selecting that day and I think that's. The issue that we have is a growing stronger in the dark. And we needed dragged those individuals and that disinformation some light because you know like vampires are semesters and actor. And I think that's so we're doing our drag vampires and some like we do that. You start to identify how we don't allow must have each stop or threaten the future. Based on analysis. In serving the public trust rather politicizing every single portion of this I think that's why sometimes you hear frustration. In my voice about it. And Dan Brown go back go to the debate over the commission specifically because senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said that there are already several investigation including. The DOJ criminal investigation so he's not saying this doesn't need to be investigated. But he's saying it already is being investigated to see it a point hairdo is this commission necessary. I think it has yet there's multiple lines of inquiry. What is it based on authorities. Right so if you look at video jail what they're doing specifically. There then they are sort of resource I would say he's not strapped but they're certainly resource limited. They're getting ability to identify other actors' facial this commission and data from all these agencies. Daschle power of congress not only give Jay Wright but also to capitol police any law enforcement should that was actually part of this right FBI obviously. But you know maybe H yes. A Secret Service capitol police and I'm come up capitol police protection duty right all of these things we can actually aggregate and analyze. Tell us disinformation how this radical rising language. Really sure just because what they're not looking at probably is a last year and data. When you have a column responsive individuals are reusing radicalized in language. And whipping people into a frenzy based on stuff steal are racial some incredibly ridiculous and profoundly stupid conspiracy theories are that I think that's what we need to look at is only what happened today. But why it happened and that benefit congress and power congress a look at things in a politically. Look at what happened historically so we can present and we can prevent from happening in the future you know that I was in congress the power there is a managed a resource and his immense. I think it's time that the public. You know sort of get the representation based on what we do as representatives present that data and I just think that's very work. All right former Republican congressman Deborah Coleman always great to having thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.