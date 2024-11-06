Shomari Figures wins heated battle for Alabama House district

Democrat Shomari Figures discusses his congressional win in a race where a Supreme Court decision threw out Alabama's old congressional map because it diluted the voting strength of Black voters.

November 6, 2024

