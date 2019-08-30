Transcript for Silence about Trump 'not going to be forever': Former Defense Secretary James Mattis

Former Defense Secretary Jane James Mattis has given a new interview he says he owes the president has silenced but not for ever he declined to discuss the president's character with the Atlantic citing a duty of silence. Matta says it's wrong to endanger the country by attacking the commander in chief but he also suggested that that may seem changed. And this resigned in December after the president announced plans to withdraw troops from Syria. There's another staffing shake up at the White House president Trump's personal assistant has resigned Matalin western house has been with trump from the start of his administration. According to reports she resigned after the president learned she shared information about its family and White House operations during an off the record dinner with reporters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.