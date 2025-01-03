Speaker Johnson’s future uncertain ahead of House vote

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and former Republican Congressman John Katko discuss the House of Representatives’ upcoming vote to elect a speaker for the new Congress.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live