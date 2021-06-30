Transcript for Speaker Pelosi signals she could name Republican to Jan. 6 select committee

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a resolution that would. Green light to creation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi introduced this resolution which is expected to pass along party lines. After senate Republicans blocked a creation. Of a bipartisan. And independent commission. Last month ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now for more so. We're equity we had the debate about the independent commission this is now a select committee holiday different houses gonna work. Yet the two most recent examples are most relevant examples might be the 9/11 commission and that thing Ghazi special committee to 9/11 commission was made up of mostly retired out Mitt men and women statesmen former members of congress former governors in the like. Who came together for big. Broad of report that was very much viewed as nonpartisan the Ben Ghazi select committee formed after the bank Gaza massacre primarily disregards Hillary Clinton's. Roll in as secretary stated that time was staffed by members of congress it is dominated by Republicans the Democrats chose to choose their members but we remember that as side as vitriolic hearings. And a sharply partisan report so. It more likely they were CNET that latter model that would make up of the committee would be. Eight named by democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi five. Mean in consultation. With the Republican leader no guarantee though that even the Democrats would go along with those Republicans elections. And it ended critically Dave would. They do be outnumbered in any event so the this is expected to go through all of move almost all if not all Democrats expected to support a couple of Republicans. Are likely to go ahead with it but even some Republicans who supported the impeachment of president trump and supported get bipartisan special committee a special commission. Are now saying that they don't like the idea of this select committee they think it will be too partisan for the liking. Jet severed a recipe for a lot of squabbling and am not sure how much truth we're gonna get out of its regular house policy has. Does signal that she might name a Republican among her eight appointments to the committee that would be interest thing. But let me ask about why is that because there's a chance as you suggested. That the Republicans will name people that the Democrats find unacceptable and then my question is. Also what Republican would risk the wrath of trump. By. Do anything to suggest that what he did was not perfect. Yes sorry this is a fascinating twist a little bit of a curve ball. That they're going to speculation is that. If a Republican is named by speaker Pelosi and the Democrats it would be someone on the lines with the Liz Cheney who was ousted from leadership over her stand. I guess trump and the big life or congressman Adam can singer who similarly has staked his political reputation. On standing up for the truth about the election and about January 6. But there's really two reasons for one I think its closing would like to show a modicum of bipartisanship that two shows and generosity -- polo in the UV by naming. A member of congress out of the Republican that is not. What normally happens in Washington and the other thing might beat out to highlight the either Republican's decision not to. Making any announcements of the members in May not play at all or its innings and extremist members of congress who uses a platform to promote conspiracy theories or even that the kind of turn the tables a bit on speaker Pelosi who as speaker of the house I had some authority over security for the capitol building on January 6 so a little bit of jujitsu from speaker Pelosi if she decides to go that route. And for virtually every member of congress I would think who's a Republican attitude to take the job as I say and actually do a proper investigation it would. Raise any issues about trust conduct is almost political suicide speaking of former president trump he's visiting the southern border today. All along with Texas governor Greg Abbott whose promise to finish the work. That trump started on the border wall that tech state of Texas wants to build its own wall. So what does that tell about Trump's plans for the future and his hold on the Republican Party we've been talking about it's a straw. Former president joined by a potential would be president and governor avid saying that he's going to complete that border wall. There's questions around the authority he might used it to do so. Up presidential president trump of course gloss over a lot of facts and held a lot of this truths and falsehoods about of the previous election at about the border situation until the two main things are one is that Republicans are poisoning is a very big issue the issue of the border the issue of crime and security. The message that they want to tell it's a show about a safety invites America and the other the enduring power of Donald Trump even as we talk about the generous six commission as we talk about those election lies that as the 20/20 four race begins to take shape without trouble. All almost all the major candidates are trying to cozy up to him and of course trump himself still coy about whether he would run again. Absolutely is still dominating that party. Even off Twitter Rick Klein thanks very much for that thank you Derek.

