SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump visits U.S. troops in Iraq

More
President Donald Trump went to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Christmas night on his first visit to U.S. troops in the Middle East as president.
7:25 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump visits U.S. troops in Iraq

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60023351,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump visits U.S. troops in Iraq","duration":"7:25","description":"President Donald Trump went to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Christmas night on his first visit to U.S. troops in the Middle East as president.","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-president-trump-visits-us-troops-iraq-60023351","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.