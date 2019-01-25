Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Roger Stone indicted by special counsel

This is an ABC news. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we are coming on air right now breaking news in the Russian investigation special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted long time trump associate Roger Stone. And that had long time from associate Rodgers telling you see him right there. On several charges of giving false statements to congress witness tampering and obstruction of justice one of the straight. Court Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for the details Pierre. George does this case has been a long time coming largest donor has been under scrutiny by the special counsel for months. Witness after witness brought into the grand jury here in Washington. As you said he's been charged with seven counts. One count of obstruction and six counts involving false statements sort it all deals with what he knew about the WikiLeaks dump in terms over. Who with youth having this information damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And then John Podesta is emails hacked as well and what he was providing in terms of information. About that they're basically claiming that he was misleading to investigators and others. When asked about these particular questions short. We're still plowing through this documents it's fairly long but again. A long time associate of present from indicted arrested overnight and charged with. Obstruction of justice. Related cases and false statement. Yeah he's been he's been arrested in Florida early this morning. As you said Olympian Bevan basically does appear and you say we're going through right now wolf a full report coming up on Good Morning America it basically tells the story. Of Roger stone's interactions with the trump campaign about the Hillary Clinton emails. What he knew about WikiLeaks who he was contacting about WikiLeaks and what he was telling the trump campaign. Exactly Georgia again. We need to know more about specifically. Who in the trump campaign he told whether this information ever made its way to the president of the United States where do digging the document for those kind of details but again. This is his story was or what he knew and what he was has been telling a law enforcement officials and others when pressed about the subject or. OK we have much whereas a set and Good Morning America big news here from Robert Mueller special counsel Robert Mueller. Has indicted long time trump associate Roger Stone for false statements obstruction of justice and witness tampering. We'll see you love that. This has been a special. For me.

