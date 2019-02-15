Stacey Abrams reflects on campaign loss

More
After losing the race for governor of Georgia, Abrams says she does "not regret a thing [she] said."
1:35 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stacey Abrams reflects on campaign loss

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61110367,"title":"Stacey Abrams reflects on campaign loss","duration":"1:35","description":"After losing the race for governor of Georgia, Abrams says she does \"not regret a thing [she] said.\"","url":"/Politics/video/stacey-abrams-reflects-campaign-loss-61110367","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.