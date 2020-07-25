State of the 2020 race just over 100 days to Election Day

More
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses the new race ratings giving Joe Biden an edge in the current 2020 electoral map.
3:32 | 07/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State of the 2020 race just over 100 days to Election Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:32","description":"ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses the new race ratings giving Joe Biden an edge in the current 2020 electoral map.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71978393","title":"State of the 2020 race just over 100 days to Election Day","url":"/Politics/video/state-2020-race-100-days-election-day-71978393"}