Transcript for Some states could reopen before May 1: Trump

Plans to reopen the country. Are close to being finalized. And we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines. With everybody. I will be speaking. To all fifty governors. Very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor. Of each individual state. To implement. A reopening. And a very powerful reopening plan. Of their state. At a time and in a manner. As most. Appropriate. The day will be very close. Because certain states as you know are in much different. Condition and and a much different place than others it's it's going to be very very close. Maybe even before the date. Of may first. So. LB for some states actually there are over twenty veteran extremely good shape. And we think we're going to be able to get them opened. Fairly quickly than others will follow. The federal government will be watching them very closely. And will be there to help who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.