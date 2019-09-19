Transcript for Subpoena issued for director of national intelligence after whistleblower complaint

A mysterious whistle blower complaint sparking outrage from democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill. At the center of it a concern from a member of the US intelligence community filed with the inspector general. The details confidential and still unknown to the public. But ABC news has obtained a series of letters between opposite national intelligence and congress. Which confirms inspector general deem not quite from the whistle blower as quote a urgent concern. And one that might require notification of congress the acting Director of National Intelligence dose of McGwire appearing to be on the same page though. Those letters also show McGuire after consulting with the Justice Department. Disagreed that the matter was urgent. And concluded his agency was under no obligation to afforded onto congress but House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff says the director violated the law. By not passing it on within seven days shift outraged calling it a cover up and issuing a subpoena to the director for the information no Director of National Intelligence has ever refused to turn over whistle blower complaint should now have a chance to hear from McGuire next week acting Director of National Intelligence will brief congress. I had about open hearing lawmakers had a closed door meeting with the inspector general this morning to discuss the handling of that complaint but a new report by the Washington Post alleges president trump is not the horror of it. And he said in a call with a foreign leader promise he made that was seen is so troubling. By officials in the US intelligence community that they that they registered his complaint. ABC news has not confirm that Washington Post report or the president has taken to Twitter to call fake news saying no matter who he speaks with his best interest is always the United States. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.