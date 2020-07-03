Super Tuesday results narrows Democratic presidential race

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday surge reinvigorates his campaign while pushing Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren out of the race. Now, the stage is set for a Sanders-Biden showdown.
1:51 | 03/07/20

