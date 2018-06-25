Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of 'Making a Murderer' subject

In 2007, Brendan Dassey was convicted as a teenager, along with his uncle Steven Avery, of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier before burning her body.
Transcript for Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of 'Making a Murderer' subject

