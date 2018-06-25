-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules that police generally need a warrant to access cell phone data
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with families of victims killed by undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: Trump: Media ignores victims of undocumented immigrant crime
-
Now Playing: US mayors rally at border town against Trump's family separation policy
-
Now Playing: First lady makes unannounced visit to Texas to see migrant children
-
Now Playing: Proposed government overhaul would combine food safety efforts
-
Now Playing: DHS Secretary addresses controversial immigration policy
-
Now Playing: White House discussion of government reorg involves pizza, roast beef
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump makes trip to child detention center
-
Now Playing: Giving Trump a list of prisoners' names doesn't address problems, NFL players say
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he will act to keep families together
-
Now Playing: Global outcry from US allies grows against Trump border policy
-
Now Playing: House GOP voting Thursday to end family separation
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will sign 'something' soon to keep immigrant families together
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign executive order on family separation
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order ending family separation policy at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order to end policy of separating children from parents
-
Now Playing: Trump holds campaign rally in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Former Trump aide mocks migrant with Down syndrome
-
Now Playing: Trump launches into free-wheeling defense of 'zero tolerance policy'