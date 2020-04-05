Transcript for Supreme Court justices hold livestream of oral arguments

Honor we'll be. He just didn't and you don't be inducted to be in court of the United States. Oh yea. O yea oh yeah. All perfect setting business with the honorable. Being born the united. I honestly if there are important and living. They United States and this honorable court. Okay. Bill your argument this morning case 1946. United States Patent and Trademark Office vs booking dot com. Mr. he's got this I mean these courts. In the fundamental strength 3 o'clock but no party can hit it weren't for generic terms like lying Scott Parker and great plains connect Atlanta Mack who aren't. Generic term is never entitled to trademark protection and yeah matter how much money an accurate either party into letting the ballot expert Larry yeah and what I think that it won't be here. In securing public identification.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.