Transcript for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett delivers opening remarks

It. Do you solemnly swear the testimony about it this committee is the truth the whole truth and nothing but it through so hip you've got. Welcome to the committee to your family Alba and a great job over there. The floor assures judge. Chasing her. Ranking member Feinstein. And members of the committee. I'm honored and humbled to appear before you today as a nominee for associate justice of the Supreme Court. I think the president. French trusting me with this profound responsibility. As well as for the graciousness that he in the First Lady had shown my family throughout this process. I think senator young for introducing me as he did it my hearing to serve on the seventh circuit. And I also think senator Bryant for his support. And while she could not be let us via. That satellite. I am also grateful to former dean patio hair out the Notre Dame law school. She hired me as a professor nearly twenty years ago and she has venom answer colleague and friend ever since. I thank the members of this committing and your other colleagues in the son of taken the time to meet with me since my nomination. It's been a prevalent Simi you. As sad when I was nominated to serve it says he used to being in a group of nine my family. Nothing is more important seeming and I am very proud to have them behind me. My husband Jesse and I have been married for twenty wind years. He has been a selfless and wonderful partner at every step of the way. I once asked my sister act. Why do you think marriage is hired people are rallies saying that I think it's easy. And she looked at me and said moment maybe shed asks Jesse if he agrees with that. I decided not to take her advice. Because I know that and far less fear and love and I deserve. Jesse and I had parents to seven wonderful children. Our oldest daughter I am not as a sophomore in college she just might follow her parents into a career in a locked. Next is Vivian who came to us from Haiti. When data and her eyes she is so weak that we're told she might never atop their walk normally. But now she debt that's as much as than male athletes an exam and I Sherry she has no trouble talking. Hats is sixteen. And while she shares her parents love for the liberal arts she also has a Maxine that seems to have get your parents' generation. I'm Peter giant best shortly after the devastating earthquake and Haiti. And Jesse who brought him home still describe the shock I'm JP space when he got up the plane in wintertime Chicago. Once that shock our rob JP it's him a happy go lucky attitude that is still his signature trait. Leanne is Smart fast strong and times and to idle light he still loves watching movies with mom and dad. Ten year old Juliette has already pursuing her goal of becoming an up there. I Redding multiple essays and short story is one of which she recently said Bennett for publication. And I youngest Benjamin. Is that home with friends and demand has downs and dumb and he is the unanimous favorite of the -- linked. It was watching and hearing this morning I am told and he is calling out our names as he's the kids in the back. My younger siblings are here and Simon hearing ram and some nearby. Harry meg and I lean Amanda Vivian and Michael are my oldest and dearest friends. We seen each other active both happy and hard parts of life. And I am so grateful that they are with me now. My parents Mike and land that Connie are watching from their New Orleans come. My father was a lair and my mother was a teacher which explains lack became a lot professor. More important my parents modeled for me and my six siblings a life of service principled faith and love. I remember preparing for a grade school spelling bee against employee and my class and to boost my confidence my dad saying. Anything boys can do girls can do better. And at least as I remember and I spelt my way to victory. I received similar encouragement from the devoted teachers at Saint Mary's to manic and my all girls high school in New Orleans. When I went to colleagues it never occurred to me that anyone would consider girls less capable than boys. My freshman year I took a literature class filled with upper classmen English majors. Alan I did my first presentation which was on Breakfast at Tiffany's I feared I'd failed. But my professor and took the time to toxic means she filled me with confidence about how well I had done and she became a mantech. And when I graduated with a degree in English she gave me chairman a Prodi's collected works as a gift. About like considered graduate studies in English I decided that my passion for words was better suited to deciphering stat sheets and novels. I was fortunate to have wonderful illegal men tires. And particular and the judges for who might clerics. A legendary judge Laurence Silberman a big DC circuit gave me my first job in the lot. And he continues to teach me today. He was by my side during my seven circuit hearing. He swore me and at my invested Sharon and he's cheering me on from his living room right now. I also clerked for Justice Scalia. And like many labs students I felt like I knew that justice before I ever Matt hand. Because I had bet so many of his colorful acceptable opinions. More than that style of his writing them it was the contact at justice scalia's reasoning that shaped me. His initial collapse if he was straightforward. A judge must've plaid a lot as it is written not she wishes it where. Sometimes that it pro arts met reaching results that he did not like. But as he put it and when it is best non opinions. That is what it means to say that we have a government of lots and not of men. Justice Philly gets hot he more than just locked. He would devoted to his family. Resolute and his beliefs and fearless of criticism. And decide embarks on my own legal curry Aaron I was to maintain that same perspective. There's a tendency and I profession. To treat a practice of lot as all consuming. While losing sight of everything house. But that makes for a shallow and I'm fulfilling life. I Wear tired as a lawyer and as a professor. I owe that to my clients to my students and to myself. But I never let a lot define my identity or crowd out the rest of my life. A similar principle a plaques to the role of courts does. Courts have a vital responsibility to the rule of flock which is critical to a free society. But courts are not design to to solve every problem are right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government. Must be made by the political branches. Elected black and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do sell and courts should not try. That is the approach that I strived to follow up as a judge on the seven sect yet. And every case I have carefully considered the arguments presented by the parties. Discussed the issues with my colleagues I'm the court. And done my utmost to reach the result required by the lot whenever my own preferences might be. I try to remain mindful of that while my court decides thousands of cases a year and each case is the most important one to the litigants involved. After all cases are not like statutes which are up and named for their authors. Cases are named for the party's. Who stand to gain or is in the real world often do their liberty or livelihood. When I read an opinion resolving a case. I read every word from the perspective of the losing party. I ask myself. How I reviewed the decision as one of my children was the party that his ruling against. Even know I would not like the results from what I understand. That the decision was fairly reasons and grounded and locked. That is the standard that I set for myself and every case. And it is the standard that will file as along as Diana judge on any court. When the president offered me this nomination and I was deeply honored. But it was not a position then I had -- out and I thought carefully before accepting. The confirmation process. And aware of serving on the court if confirmed he requires sacrifices. Particularly from my family. I chose to accept the nomination. Because I believe deeply and the rule of locked and the place of the Supreme Court and our nation. I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court. That interprets our constitution and lots and they are written. And I believe I can serve my country by playing that role. I come before this committee with humility about the responsibility. That I have been asked to undertake. And with appreciation for those who have come before me. I was nine years Phillips when Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman to sit in the seat. She was a model of grace and dignity throughout her distinguished tenure on the court. When I was 21 years old and just beginning my career. Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in the seat. She told the committee what has the come to me could only happen in America. I have been nominated to fill justice Ginsburg seat. But no land will ever take her place. I will be forever grateful for the past she marks and a life she led. If confirmed it would beating honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the chief justice and seven associate justices. I admire them at all and would consider each a valued colleague. And I might bring a few new perspectives to the banks. As the president noted many announce my nomination I would be the first mother of school age and to serve on the court. And I know that it would make senators' young and Brian happy to know that be the first justice to join the court from the seventh circuit in 45 years. I would the only sitting does this it didn't attend school are pretty down. But I am confident that Notre Dame could hold that sound and maybe I could even teach them a thing or two about the bop. As a I don't know mr. chairman. I would like to thank the many Americans from all lots of life. Or have reached out with messages of support over the course of my nomination. I don't even though how are up in prayer and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me. I looked Florentine answering the committee's questions over the coming dates. And if I am fortunate enough to beat confirms. I pledged to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties. To the American people. As an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Thank you.

