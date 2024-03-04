Supreme Court rules Trump eligible to be on Colorado primary ballot

The court ruled unanimously in Donald Trump's favor, saying he should not be disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

March 4, 2024

