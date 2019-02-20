Transcript for After surgery, Cohen's prison date postponed

Prison has been postponed for two months for president trumps former attorney Michael Coe when he was originally supposed to report on March 6 S. Six they may now be not until May sixth. His lawyers say Cohen is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and also needs more time to prepare for congressional hearings. Cohen supposed to serve three years for lying to be senate and committing campaign finance violations.

