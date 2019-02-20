After surgery, Cohen's prison date postponed

More
The former fixer for President Donald Trump is now due in prison on May 6.
0:23 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After surgery, Cohen's prison date postponed
Prison has been postponed for two months for president trumps former attorney Michael Coe when he was originally supposed to report on March 6 S. Six they may now be not until May sixth. His lawyers say Cohen is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and also needs more time to prepare for congressional hearings. Cohen supposed to serve three years for lying to be senate and committing campaign finance violations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61198188,"title":"After surgery, Cohen's prison date postponed","duration":"0:23","description":"The former fixer for President Donald Trump is now due in prison on May 6.","url":"/Politics/video/surgery-cohens-prison-date-postponed-61198188","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.