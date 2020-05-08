-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Can the US Postal Service handle mail-in voting?
-
Now Playing: Impeachment counsel: Bolton could've 'proved' impeachment articles, wanted 'pay day'
-
Now Playing: Handful of Mississippi high school students tested positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump confronted about COVID-19 deaths in US: ‘It is what it is’
-
Now Playing: Orlando mayor: No bars until a vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the east coast
-
Now Playing: The virus is “under control”: President Trump
-
Now Playing: Who is Kamala Harris?
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Birx amid new COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: President Trump takes on TikTok
-
Now Playing: President Trump blasts Dr. Birx over coronavirus warnings
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Can economic data predict elections?
-
Now Playing: How Arizona plans to have a safe and accurate election
-
Now Playing: Trump says he is considering executive order concerning COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: Deadlock on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: How to have the most impact with your vote during primaries
-
Now Playing: Why some Republicans are now targeting Trump, GOP senators
-
Now Playing: 'Nobody wants a replay of Bush v. Gore': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Trump mail-in voting attacks 'puzzling,' 'self defeating' to GOP officials: Swan