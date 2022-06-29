Suspended Florida state attorney speaks out against DeSantis

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with state attorney Andrew Warren about being suspended after vowing to not criminalize abortion, saying he will "stand up for victims to fight for justice."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live