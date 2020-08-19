Tennessee celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote

More
Tennessee reenacted the key 1920 women’s suffrage vote, when it became the 36th state voting in favor of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the constitutional right to vote.
2:30 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"Tennessee reenacted the key 1920 women’s suffrage vote, when it became the 36th state voting in favor of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the constitutional right to vote. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72455124","title":"Tennessee celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote","url":"/Politics/video/tennessee-celebrates-100-years-womens-vote-72455124"}