Texas AG Ken Paxton goes on trial after being impeached

Paxton -- the state's top lawyer, who has long fended off other scandals -- has been accused of abuse of office by a bipartisan group of Texas House managers.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live