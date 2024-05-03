Texas man files legal action to investigate ex-partner's out-of-state abortion

The man's lawyer is arguing that fathers of "aborted fetuses" can sue for wrongful death in states with abortion bans even if the abortion happens out of the state.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live