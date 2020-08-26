Now Playing: Pam Bondi addresses viewers at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Mike Pompeo delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Daniel Cameron’s speech at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Eric Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Trump attends naturalization ceremony at White House

Now Playing: Jeanette Núñez speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Mike Pence takes the stage at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Nicholas Sandmann speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: John Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Cris Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Larry Kudlow speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Maine lobsterman speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Trump grants pardon to Jon Ponder

Now Playing: A new generation of Republicans

Now Playing: RNC enters its second night

Now Playing: The 'law and order' president?