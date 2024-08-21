Tim Walz talks background, freedoms under Harris during keynote DNC address

"We got 76 days. That's nothing. There'll be time to sleep when you're dead," Walz said to cheers during his speech. "We’re gonna leave it all on the field. That’s how we’ll keep moving forward."

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live