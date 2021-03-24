Transcript for 2-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe addresses lawmakers on the gender pay gap

It's probably no surprise that equal pay and equality in general. Is deep and personal passion of mine and what we've learned and what we continue to learn is that. There's no level of status. And there's no accomplishment or power. That will protect you from the clutches of inequality one cannot simply outperform and equality or be excellent enough. To his skate discrimination of any time. And I'm here today because I know firsthand that this is true. Or so often hold in this country that if you just work hard and continued to achieve you will be rewarded. And rewarded fairly. It's the promise of the American dream but that promises not been for every one. This is women's national team has won. Four World Cup championships. They won four Olympic gold medals on behalf of this great country. We've filled stadiums weak broken viewing records we sold out our jerseys all the popular metrics by which we are judged. And yet despite all of this were still. Paid less and are male counterparts. For each trophy. Of which there are many for each win for each tied for each time we play. Less. In fact instead of lobbying with the women's team and our efforts for equal pay inequality in general. US soccer federation has continually lobbied against our efforts. And the efforts of millions of people marginalized by gender in the United States. And if it can happen sue us and it can happen to me. With the brightest light shining on us at all times it can and it does. Happens every person who is marginalized by gender. We don't have to wait we don't have to continue to be patient her decades men. We can change that today we can change that right now. We just have to want to yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.