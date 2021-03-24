-
Now Playing: How Megan Rapinoe uses her platform to inspire others
-
Now Playing: Debate rages over a $15 minimum wage
-
Now Playing: Biden calls for stricter gun control legislation
-
Now Playing: New push for gun control
-
Now Playing: Biden, advocates renew calls for gun reform after Colorado shooting that killed 10
-
Now Playing: White House under fire, accused of not having a plan for border
-
Now Playing: Biden administration touts economic road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on gun violence
-
Now Playing: Mexico attempting to slow migration at Guatemala border
-
Now Playing: $3 trillion spending plan
-
Now Playing: Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: How the Atlanta attacks may activate Asian Americans politically
-
Now Playing: Key case tests labor union and private property rights
-
Now Playing: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on the renewed push for DC statehood
-
Now Playing: Border migrant crisis worsens
-
Now Playing: ABC News podcast 'In Plain Sight' features unheard audio diaries from Lady Bird Johns
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Julia Letlow becomes 1st Republican woman elected to Congress in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: US defense chief makes surprise Afghanistan visit