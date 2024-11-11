Who is Tom Homan, Trump’s new ‘border czar’?

Homan served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the early stage of the first Trump administration.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live