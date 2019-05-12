Transcript for Trump administration adjusts work requirements for SNAP benefits

The trump the administration approved a controversial move one that can take away food stamps from nearly 700. Thousand people's I want to bring in Jim while he's a president of research and the action senator. N I Jim it's good to see you but before you give me I'm your opinion on all of this I just want you to remind people of how this actually works and the impact its going to have. Nor senators wired that rule them food stamp program this program back. Adults without actual current. Would bring the ages of eighteen and sixty. After work or only get from stands for three months human heir apparent high unemployment carriers and previously. In the high unemployment areas governors could apply or waiver from Department of Agriculture true payback rules true. People struggling to find jobs and confined them could continue to get food stamps I met three months wouldn't. Congress last year made it seclusion. Not to change that rule on a bipartisan basis. Congress left it alone now the administration is limiting the ability governors to get when it enters certain will rule. For people and hire an important and errors. Yes so obviously it's has received some calls lot of backlash including from you you called it deeply flawed. An ill conceived I want you to explain that. Well and approved stem programs that programmers the nation's booster against hunger. And its most important for people who were struggling and unemployment or murder or limited hours of work. Were in training programs. And what this does is it takes it away from the neediest people in America in the neediest areas have irked him or stairs. And it checks out power away from governors to. Had snapped. To their constituents. Here people in their states we're struggling in the areas where our unemployment. It's gonna harm noxious. Was in the program will be thrown out of the program as you said almost 700000. People here. Critics also gonna harm retailers. Farmers everybody in the food. Yes so and as any moves right now to repeal this 'cause it's going through is there any action where people can try to reverse it. It takes effect on April 1. So bear art world reactions. Congress certain presumably in the courts a crime stoppers normalcy what's what happens. Here's a lot of anger raptors and congress and as I indicated before congress decided last year. I'm a bipartisan basis and the farm bill to leave the rule out. And that explicit decision has been overridden by the administration. In this gratuitous. Christmas. Season grinch like acts. Our rates so we'll have to see how this all plays out as he said on it doesn't go into effect until. April of 20/20 on Jim wild president of food research and action center thank you for joining us today we appreciate that.

