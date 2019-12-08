Transcript for Trump administration announces new immigration rule

A dramatic change to legal immigration in the US trauma administration out with a new rule double disqualify applicants Iqbal may qualify for public that happens. At any point in the future assets and. Give us your tired your poor still opera. States that those words come out flat and now that. I do not think by any means we're ready to take anything off the statute. Liberty this expansion of the public charge rule which was originally introduced an eight to needy to. Comes as the administration tries to cut back on legal immigration. And the number of immigrants granted permanent legal status are ruled generally prevents aliens who are likely to become a public charge from coming to the United States. Or remaining here and getting a green card just being eligible for benefits without even taking advantage of any of them can disqualify applicants from obtaining a green card. Already undocumented immigrants are ineligible for public benefits because their immigration status the regulation is set to go into effect in sixty games. And could impact low income green card applicants. By requiring that they show higher income levels to get a visa. This does not make America any reader as well it is simply going to make us. Poor hungrier and sicker. And already a lost it has been announced the national immigration law center said they plan to file a legal challenge against the public charge regulation. Tara Palmieri ABC news Washington.

