And. Everybody well. Debris Fairmont Devin Dwyer on this Wednesday in Washington great to have you with us on this week before they holiday. Lot of news happening today breaking right now president trump announcing that the United States will immediately withdraw. All 2000 US forces there engaged. In the conflict in Syria this caught many people in this town from the Pentagon the Capitol Hill by surprise it's a big development. The president has given thirty days for them to complete withdrawal we know teams are already pulling out. Right now after they receive the order this morning. This ends the US involvement there that began with president Obama's decision to go in and root out prices that terrorist group. The president and Twitter this morning said the mission and rooting out axis is pretty much complete take a look at what he was tweeting. But is it over is ice is defeated in Syria what does this mean for national security what's the role for the United States now in the Middle East. I what does this mean for our alliances let's go to the Pentagon right now are going Martinez has been talking to officials. All afternoon about the latest developments very fast moving Lou we give us the latest right now about how the Pentagon's responding to the president's order. Then we're hearing now is the president has given this Warner now jet secretary Mattis has not signed the actual order that would. Execute the withdrawal of US troops from Syria. Board told is that the guidance is a US troops will be out of Syria all of them about 2000 of them out within thirty days on those places around mid January herself. In the final planning still not been put into place so a lot of questions remain as to Hollis is actually going to be carried out. I'm only do you know is that this came from the top one official telling us that after. President trumps phone call with Turkish president aired a one on Friday on guidance was issued internally to a small number of officials. Come up with plans for how we can withdraw from Syria on day presidential decision was not made until yesterday on Tuesday. Cons and then this morning it's safe to say everybody here at depending on caught flat footed. I would say you despite than the than a small number of people didn't know about this. On the night the play and the Pentagon essentially playing catch up. With information is coming out that yes these plans were in the works and that the president decided to withdraw. On the US ships now US shares had been NN interactive the city in Syria since October of 2015. So that. And then mainly in the role of advising and assisting they've been helping these Kurdish led force known as the Syrian democratic forces that have been fighting against nicest. They say is that force that is taken in front of the casualties and has led the fight against nicest with the help of these US trainers he US advisors. I'm an of course US air strikes he remains to be seen how far along these airstrikes are gonna continue after US troops pullout sometime in January. In Lou we have to underscore just how significant this announcement is and how much it did catch people off guard fact just last week. As you know the president's top advisor on the fight against diocese said it's too soon to declare victory. Here's Brett Mcguirk saying what the US needs to stay focused and Syria take a listen. Very clearly the military objective is Ian during defeat devices. And if we've learned one thing over the years and during defeat of a group like this means you can't just defeat their physical space in and we have to make sure the city. Internal security forces and our place to ensure that those. Gain security gains are indoor. So the end during the few devices means not just the physical defeat that make sure that we are training local security forces that will take some time. So lonely where things stand there we know that they've moved US history and greatly helped greatly reduce the territorial for credit crisis but there's still a lot of work to be done right. That was always a message Yemen that even beyond the actual fighting against I system once Ellis complete. Just to return Mattis and Gerald offered expressed the idea that US troops needed to continue in Syria. To make it an enduring victory against nicest in other words maintain the training maintain the level of support so it ice is that what doesn't rebuild after they defeated militarily. But again I think that is not what's gonna happen but we all know that president trump has always said that he was not in favor of the US mission in side but Syria. He kind of say that it has talked about very openly as a matter of fact very recently talking about. Expressing his desired you could kind of say that he's been pot stop alleged several times by. His senior US military advisors. But it appears at this time. He is pushing forward with this idea of pulling out your district I should also note that we heard from Brett Mcguirk hair. ABC news is reporting a Brett Mcguirk it was not told until yesterday on Tuesday himself. That this was happening. So it gets kinda show you again. Than the flow of information in this administration and the decision making about who actually knows that something is key is this even when it's in your portfolio. Currently in Martinez in the Pentagon thanks so much Louie Jordan Phelps or White House reporter as Louie was saying you've been tracking the president's persistence on this it was a campaign promise. He repeated over and over and over and as we was saying was talked off the lead several times but I think what today shows the president really want to pull the trigger on this. Absolutely DeVon and if you remember back in March the president. Signaled that we would be pulling out troops like a very soon he then added now I'm at a campaign speech yes and at that time it caught everyone flat footed top members of the cabinet were sent scrambling trying to square US policy with this declaration the president made. At that time. IE kind of went away but haven't this is sort of like the zombie story of the White House is here it just won't die came back to life today. And for re all I the president really following through on this but haven't. What's striking to me as we heard the president during the campaign trail say that he would listen to his military generals. And we heard Mcguirk saying just last week that we were ready to pull out of Syria and now you see the president. Going ahead and doing it so you have to wonder what generals advise him. Yet he certainly has always been. Want to do wanted to pull out the troops of course but it cuts against public opinion latest public opinion column let's put it up. I shows a majority of pot of the American public actually supports keeping. US presidents in C in Syria 35% they're saying. We should pull pullout that this sort of cuts against that and are his base is happy about this but let's bring in. Steve Gainer cross you can hear an ABC news that your former. Deputy assistant secretary of state for little more. Our perspective on this Steve and what's your take on the president's decision here and how this was made how abruptly it was handed down. Adele and I think both Jordan and Louis made it quite clear that candidate trump and and president from nine months ago made it very clear that quote we would pull out of Syria very soon. And estrogen Jeffrey who's the special master for Syria engagement wrote an op Ed back in March saying it's a good idea for trump to get off the ground in Syria. And go back to doomed from doing what we do into other parts of the world and that is use things like drones. And air power to take out prices so. I don't think we should have been surprised but I do think indeed he is false to step back. And think about the broader current terrorism here so we know that just today two days of intense talks. Between the US and the Taliban concluded in the UAE in those talks the Taliban said they were solely about the US pulling out of Afghanistan. Now our reasons for being on the ground in Afghanistan are very similar. To those for staying on the ground in Syria if we pull out of Afghanistan and then there's really no intellectual argument or polar political argument to say. Why we should stay in Syria is well so. The president seems there's an argument be made that this in the president's being consistent. He's sticking with this campaign promises and he's saying we're gonna get out of Afghanistan we're gonna get out of Syria and eventually out of Iraq and Steve before I let you. No bomb a lot of blow back on this decision up on Capitol Hill particularly from Republicans. Who we've heard some chatter that the president could have been created set up for himself here mission accomplished moment prefer me. For an in two George W. Bush is famous. Episode in Iraq and of course they we get drawn into that. That conflict much much longer then mission accomplish would suggest. Do you see any danger here could this be a similar moment for president trump if if ice this sort of is resurgent. It could be you know Terry Sanders put out the comment the ice is Kalla fate meaning the state that ice is hope to create so. From that perspective yes they don't own anything on the ground they're being chased by a just about everybody. In Syria but this is certainly something it's gonna rates could have repercussions within the Republican Party. And who owns the foreign policy of the Republican Party the people on Capitol Hill are sort of McCain. Acolytes in their route Rea reflecting sort of an old school Republican part party. Policy and what we have here is president from who has shown himself if nothing else to be quite independent on his views on how foreign policy ought to be conducted. All right colonel Steve Gainer thanks so much for your analysis Stephen. Lets you get a little flavor of some of them will back coming from Capitol Hill our team they're just caught up a little while ago with senator Lindsey Graham one of the president's. Our staunchest supporters he had this to say about president fronts decision toothless. I guess that it's a statement scares me are right it says. If these media reports are true this is senator Graham and will be you know bomb bomb like mistake by the trump administration. While American patients in confronting radical Islam may wane a radical Islamist passion to kill Americans and our allies. Never waivers that senator Lindsey Graham for brick and Jordan comparing prison Trump's decision. To a possibly Obama like mistake. Could stand. Yet it got really underscore how striking this is to see Lindsey Graham coming out against the president here this is one of the president's closest golf buddies. But you have to that you think that because Lindsey Graham is so close to the president. That he feels passionately about this so he's coming out and he's using that ammunition he has because it is close relations with the president to make this. Try to steer him and of course one of the things as senator Gramm's concerned about Bob Corker another one of Tennessee's leading Republican in foreign policy. Is the impact this decision have on America's ally Saudi Arabia Israel among them let's bring in our senior national. Our reporter Matt me Gary who's been in the region for years Matt great to have you with us joining us from Beirut Lebanon you give us this. You're at your take Matt on the global perspective here how will be saudis the Israelis. Other US allies view this decision by president from. I think one thing and that's becoming. The Middle East. Is no one is it relying on. Zones you know insurance it to change its mind any. Certainly not his arms and crucial time in Turkey it's been signaling didn't even the occurrence. In Syria. Once two he was trying to take some tax. And her answer compensation we present truck and just the other day in president early on said that. He's trump accepted his he's an atheist or in Beijing that those areas. The she. So you know you were wondering that was really the case Ellison's Lincoln group. So we expect that he'll be some sort of an Edison for instance into Syria in each time. The other people concern here is you mention Saudi Arabia and Israel. Is or is there cancer and the US pulling out of Syria is accused US pulling up the Middle East disengaging from the at least you know and Italy is ecology place. It could greatly jade U really want you never know all of these apple are. Where everything is gonna real time right now the biggest in Arizona this season. Our Syria residence on Syria. Allies Iran Russia. Also Hezbollah the losers here is Saudi Arabia and Israel navy in the US are. All right remember Gary excellent analysis now we know you're gonna stay on this story in the fallout from the president's decision reporting from Beirut Lebanon Matt thank you so much lots unpack here as seems much of this town much of the world just coming to grips at present Trump's decision. To pull all 2000 US forces on the Syrian. Are moving on out today there is a glimmer of hope up on our Capitol Hill that we could. All be going home for Christmas vote the press. And members of congress as it does seem that there is a deal a flight to avert a partial government shutdown let's bring in our Ben Siegel who is reporting right now. Not from the senate Dan great to have you again. And give us the latest on how these stars are aligning do you think we're gonna knowledgeable and on this one. Why wouldn't board your flight for the holidays just yet Deb got our attention closer. To what appears to be a deal that would. Get everybody home for Christmas and New Year's and bring us back to this exact same spot in February that's because the senate has sort of worked out an arrangement between Republicans and Democrats. To essentially punt. On government funding keep the government funded including Department of Homeland Security. Fund at the same levels for about another another two months and in doing so delaying this fight over the border wall movement at the border between US and Mexico that president trump. Has clearly threatened a government shutdown over. He is certainly some welcome relief for 800000. Potential power of workers who knew we have to work a holiday without pay. If there were partial shutdown those agencies that do vital work also would be shuttered since people bring a little bit easier McMahon we're kicking the can again. I just firm for a couple months band and in let's just begin before that you go on that point about the wall. Odd the president was tweeting this morning that he. May be able to accept a short term GOP he's gonna have the military pay for the wall but. You're hearing from a lot of members of congress Democrats and Republicans that that might not be legal. That's right congress has power of the purse and it's very hard. To get the government to get the federal government to build things about congress sounding off off off on it and we know. That Democrats along along with some Republicans on the hill do not want this wall built in fact I was just reading. Statement from the incoming chair of the House Appropriations Committee democratic congressman need a low we. Who helps on the government writes those bills to fund the government shall be in a position of power next year in the house she said her job enough in the first couple weeks of the new congress is to make sure that. And you know not one cent to goes to this border wall so this is going to be a very different negotiating table for the president in February. And then also the legality of whether or not he can move around money to pay for that wall from of the parts the government is very much in dispute so bottom line is the can is being kicked down the road but it's it's not any better the playing field for the president we have the same fight in February. Erica we'll take it to the bank that hopefully we can all get on that plane for Chris suspense Segal we know you'll be asked and since time is down south with the Florida White House thank you so much been. In other big development on Capitol Hill in Jordan today you've been following it is a big bipartisan piece of legislation. A criminal justice reform this is a topic that's been in the work for years never been able to get through pass the sent last night. This would be the most sweeping overhaul of the nation's sentencing laws in prison reform. Loss in a generation. Yet dammit that's and I think we have send data we can pull up on just exactly what this bill dies. I it breaks some really sweeping reforms on the criminal justice cite it tries to equalize a lot of and sentencing guidelines between crack and cocaine offender is. I those. It's somehow there's a disparity there were some words serving longer sentence says this corrects fat eye it also add gives judges a lot of latitude in. Making those decisions on how long a nonviolent offender will go to prison. And on the prison reform sigh it make some changes to beef up programming for prisoners. I job training are rehabilitation programming to try to help those prisoners changes in more successfully. Out of prison so they don't in dynamic. There's like any juvenile solitary confinement and prohibiting Shaq played a pregnant prisoners we have about even took place. Trying to get those families closer to 22. Two the actual prisoners to help with their with rehabilitation make them repeat the police and closer. Two homes all these things embraced by everyone from the ACLU to the Coke Brothers and Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump it certainly is extraordinary. I want to bring in now someone who's has deep familiarity with this process and with this reform effort in fact talked to the president about it. I shot hop what is it Georgetown university law professor he's advocated for this reform. And has a unique experience with the prison system he actually. It was convicted of armed bank robbery several years ago served eleven years of a twelve year sentence. Opera that taught himself law shoppers were great to have you glad to have you with us today give us. Got your sense of haven't looked at this legislation how many people will be affected and what difference is to make its. Well I think almost everyone in federal prison will benefit from the first step pac ten some way. And what I tell people as the first step back to is really two things at the same time it's both rather modest reform. And at the same time the best piece of criminal justice reform legislation that come out of the senate and at least thirty beautiful. Or years. It I am certainly knew it would seem that every sense of that of the numbers involved here is you're you are saying about a 180000. Federal prisoners. You know are all those people say all those people aren't subject to getting released early but certainly. A lot of low level drug offenders could see their sentences reduced your. We'll let me there are several thousand people that oil manifest from the sentencing reforms in the first half packed. But almost every 1480000. Federal prisoners will benefit and some way from the prison reform side. For one and first step fact he knows every prisoner who has early stage seven days of good time. Extra per year and it will lead to early release for a lot of federal prisoners. If they can show that they have been rehabilitated in that successfully complete rehabilitation program. And what do you say shots and to those concerns. Respect people like Tom cotton. Senator of Arkansas who. You know who's who sounded off that this will be releasing violent people this law will be releasing violent people in our communities and it's a bad thing. Do you think there's any danger of. There now I don't know senator cotton has no experience what the criminal justice system this bill was supported by. Groups from heritage Foundation's the American Conservative Union foundation. Today ACLU and Brennan Center and all of that experts. On criminal justice reform policy believe that this. Will only lead to less crime not more at the end of the day 95%. Of people not a federal prison are gonna one day be released. And yes some of them may get an early release but only if they can show and prove that they've taken meaningful rehabilitation programs. At the end of the day at send our best interest to make sure that everyone comes out of prison better off not worse and this bill goes a long way as to making that happen. And your personal story your experience is certainly a testament to that for sure. Before we let you go Shamu and ask you about. How you your perspective and how do you think this all came together and in this is sort of an extraordinary time in Washington we don't see these big bipartisan. Compromises in yet here's a president who once advocated for the death penalty. For drug dealers now supporting and championing this legislation you spoke to the president what's your take on and I'm how he came around on us. Well I think the president has changed his views like many members of congress. The fact that this got 87 votes in the senate. Shows the work the criminal justice reform advocates have done. And that is it is a pretty significant and impressive work by people like yourself and so many groups across the spectrum. Shawn Hopwood Georgetown university law professor thank you so much shock for your time for coming N. Thanks for Adam it. All right and finally today they developments developing late yesterday into this morning regarding president Trump's personal Family Foundation the trump foundation. It agreed yesterday to dissolve itself with court supervision after an investigation by the New York attorney general. I added some heat to this case and said that. It was quote guilty of a shocking pattern of the legality are Erica terse he's been on the case from the beginning joins us now from New York Aaron. Break this down for us how significant. Is this move to dissolve the foundation. And what is the group have to do now. This is striking this was supposed to lead that the charitable arm of the Trump Organization. President from touted it as giving away millions of dollars to honorable causes and get this the New York attorney general as you allude to DeVon. Accused the trump foundation of a shocking pattern of illegality including self dealing accusing president trump and his three eldest children. Of using the foundation like their own personal slush fund for personal political and business benefit. Again give us. A couple of examples and I think we have pictures. Of one of them. Some of these were well populist publicized Aaron but use basic use of charity funds. For purposes that weren't charities and other president said he was giving all the money to charity in fact we're looking at one of them here this painting and the president himself right. The painting of of Donald Trump that I think you pay 42000 dollars for its worth a little bit less than that now there was a signed football. From from Tim Tebow these assets by the way have to be sold. And then the money disbursed to reputable charities along with the about two million dollars in remaining assets and the key here is that the New York attorney general's office must sign off on where the money goes. The Trump Organization said it had been trying to dissolve itself. Ever since the president took office but they wanted to do it without any supervision. And the attorney general's office was concerned. That the money may end up in less than reputable hands and so now not only does a court need to sign off. The New York attorney general's office needs to sign off. But the lawsuit continues to try to bar president trump and his three others children from ever serving on them. Board of another charity again for the next ten years. The president of course Aron says that's all politically motivated but we shall see those investigations continue not just of the foundation but of the campaign news business. Inauguration saw a lot to unpack in the months ahead caricatures he thanks so much for your reporting there. I finally today we say goodbye to the speaker of the house the Republican speaker of the house is on a farewell tour. Paul Ryan today gave his farewell address after serving as speaker since 2015 here's a little of what he had to say. Country. He. What a country. We're someone of an unassuming midway as of bringing gets the chance to be a part of all this. Our country. I never want him to become speaker I was just a policy guy I like to think I still. But what I realize now it is you don't really becomes speaker. At least I don't see it that way. I don't see power something you take for yourself it's it's it's it's not a Fridays to claim her trophy to raise. You accept a temporary trust. This house is the most productive we have had in at least a generation. To date we have passed 1175. Bills more than half of them with bipartisan support the hand. Because it is my duty as speaker. Nearly to say this that you really 750 those bills are still stuck in the United States senate that the. And so we bid farewell to speaker Paul Ryan back to private life and life we'll see what's in store for him next and that's all for us today here in a briefing room. ID BC news download the ABC news act follow the latest reporting all the stories you talked about today and we hope Jesper back here tomorrow. 3:30 eastern time for the briefing room for Jordan felt some Devin Dwyer we'll see you next time.

