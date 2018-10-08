Transcript for Trump blasts kneeling NFL players: 'Stand proudly ... or be suspended without pay'

Two dozen teens kicking off NFL pre season play on Thursday night and reigniting controversy before they gain even started. In Miami Kenny stills and Albert Wilson took could meet during the National Anthem while defensive safety Robert queen raised his face in the fair Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins also raised his fist during the aunt them. I think it's important. There we continue to. You know keep this. A conversation going. Friday morning president trump taking to Twitter saying players wanted to show their outrage it's something most of them are unable to define. Telling the players to stand proudly for the aunt them or be suspended without pay. I love my team dedicated to my teammates and that's what we talk about I do it and it was. I hope you can see it was fair. Calvin Smith taking the option offered by. The NFL said Thursday it will not discipline players for protesting well as players association to reach a resolution over Indian and policy. Former NFL quarterback Colin Capp predict who started this whole movement has treated his support for the players. Annaly Rowell ABC news New York.

