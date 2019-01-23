Transcript for Trump calls Pelosi's State of the Union decision a 'great blotch' on America

The state of the union speech has been. Canceled by Nancy Pelosi as she doesn't want you the truth. She doesn't want the American public to view what's going on. And she's afraid of the truth the super left Democrats need radical Democrats what's going on of that party Shockey. I know many people that were Democrats so this switching over right now on this switching over quickly. So I hope they know what they're doing for their party so far they haven't that the American people want to hear the truth. They have to hear the truth. And the truth is all about and said I think and I hope well we were planning on doing it really very important speech. In front of house and senate Supreme Court and everybody else is there for the stated that you get it's in the constitution. We supposed to be doing it and now. Nancy Pelosi. Gore Nancy as I color she has a one here. The truth that she doesn't want to hear more importantly the American people the truth so that we just found out that she's canceled and I think that's a great. Blush. All of these incredible country that we all. It's a great great horrible morrow. I don't believe it's ever happened before. It's always good to be part of history but this a very negative part of history this is where people are they afraid. To open up and say what's going on so it's a very very negative part of history. So it's a sad thing for our country. Will do something in the alternative we'll be talking about that at a later. They.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.