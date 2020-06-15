-
Now Playing: What is CHAZ?
-
Now Playing: The standoff in Seattle
-
Now Playing: Protesters take over Seattle police precinct
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights
-
Now Playing: Trump dismisses COVID-19 concerns ahead of campaign rally
-
Now Playing: ‘Totally inappropriate’ for Bolton to write book: Trump
-
Now Playing: New book claims Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup
-
Now Playing: Bombshell new book about Melania Trump
-
Now Playing: Protestors call to ‘defund the police’
-
Now Playing: 'People out on the streets (are) exercising their fundamentals as citizens': Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: 'We should have engaged in (a chokehold ban) a long time ago': Sen. Lankford
-
Now Playing: 'We need to move away from being offended by everything': Carson
-
Now Playing: '(VP) vetting conversations need to be had with the Biden team': Stacey Abrams
-
Now Playing: Nashville protesters camp out at state Capitol
-
Now Playing: Trump reverses rally date to day after Juneteenth
-
Now Playing: Lebron James and other athletes launch 'More than a vote' campaign
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out amid country's unrest
-
Now Playing: Presidential politics collide with calls for social justice, police reform
-
Now Playing: Kentucky state representative says he can unseat Mitch McConnell