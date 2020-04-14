Transcript for Trump criticizes World Health Organization, announces halt to funding

The United States is continuing to make substantial progress in our war against the virus. We grieve it every precious life that has been lost. To the invisible enemy but through the darkness we can see the rays of light we see that tunnel. At the end of that tunnel we see light we're starting to see it more than ever before we've held. Our. Great to numbers that everything we've done. We've been very very strong on it and very powerful on it you look at what's happening and other countries. Spain Italy United Kingdom were working with them we're trying to help them especially with ventilator is -- been calling a lot they need ventilated so badly. 15%. Counties within the United States have zero cases and many counties within the United States have a very small number of cases large sections of our country there. Really looking at other sections and saying oh that looks bad but they don't have the problem. I salute the American people for following our guidelines so and social distancing even you people are so. Different looking out there when I look at you. Their devotion your devotion is saving lives today I'm instructing my administration to halt. Funding of The Who World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess. The world. Health organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the corona virus. Everybody knows what's gone on there. American taxpayers provide between 400000000. And 500 million dollars per year to the WHO in Contras China contributes roughly forty. Million dollars a year and even less. As the organization's leading sponsor the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability. One of the most dangerous. And costly decisions. From the WHIO. Was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China. And other nations. They were very much opposed to what we did fortunately I was not convinced and suspended travel from China. Saving untold numbers of lives thousands and thousands of people would've died. Head of the nation's likewise suspended travel from China countless more lives would have been saved instead. Look at the rest of the world look at parts of Europe. Other nations and regions who follow WHIO. Guidelines and kept their borders open to China. They accelerated the pandemic all around the world. Many countries said what analysts to do the WHIO and they. Have problems the likes of which. They can not believe. Nobody can believe the decision of other major countries to keep travel open was one of the great tragedies and missed opportunities from the early days. The WH Ayers attack could travel restrictions put political correctness. Above life saving measures. Travel bans worked for the same reason. That quarantines work pandemic depend on human to human transmission border control is fundamental. Two virus control. Since its establishment in 1948. The American people have generously supported the World Health Organization. To provide better health outcomes for the world and most importantly to help prevent global health crises. With the outbreak of the cove in banking pandemic. We have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible. The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain. That and share information in a timely and transparent fashion. The world depends on the WH to work with. Countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats you shared in a timely manner. And if it's not to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening. The WHO failed in this basic duty. And must be held accountable it's time after all of these decades. The WHIO. Failed to investigate credible reports from sources in war on. That conflicted directly with the Chinese government's officially cans. There was credible information do you suspect human to human transmission. In December 21 in nineteen which should have spurred the WHO to investigate and investigate immediately. Through the middle of January. It Perritt it and publicly endorsed the idea that there was not human to human transmission happening despite reports and clear evidence to the contrary. The delays the WHO experience. It declaring a public health emergency costs valuable time. Tremendous amounts of time. More time was lost in the delay. It took to get a team of international experts in to examine the outbreak which we wanted to do which they should have done. The inability of the WHIO to obtain virus samples. To this state has deprived the scientific community of essential data. New data that emerges across the world. On a daily basis points to the unreliability. Of the initial reports. And the world received. All sorts of false information about transmission and mortality. To silence of the WHO on the disappearance of scientific researchers. And doctors. And our new restrictions on the sharing of research into the origins of Covert nineteen. In a country of origin. Is deeply concerning. Especially when we put up. By far the largest amount of money. Not even close. Had the WHIO done its job. To get medical experts in to China to objectively. Assess the situation on the ground and to call that China's lack of transparency. The outbreak could have been. Contained at its source. With very little debt very little death and certainly very little death by comparison. This would've saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead the WHO willingly took China's assurances to face value and they took it just at face value. And defended the actions of the Chinese Government even praising China. For its so called transparency. I don't think soon. To WHIO punish China is misinformation about the virus. Saying it was not communicable. And there was no need. For travel bands. They told us when we put on our travel day and a very strong travel day and there was no need to do it don't do what they actually fought us. The WH us reliance and China's disclosures. The likely cause a twenty fold increase in cases worldwide and there may be much more than that. To WHO is not addressed a single one of these concerns or provided listeners explanation. That acknowledges. Its own mistakes of which still are many. American the world have chosen to rely on the WHIO for accurate timely and independent information to make important public health. Recommendations. And decisions. If we cannot trust that. This is what we were received from the WHIO. Our country will be forced to find. Other ways to work with other nations to achieve public health girls will have no choice but to do that. Our country's. It are now experiencing. He local all over the world. Tremendous death and economic. Devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so. It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes. We will continue to engage with the WH out to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being we will redirect global health and directly. Work where the others. All of the aid that we send tour will be. Discussed. Ed very very powerful lateral letters and and with very powerful and influential groups in Smart groups medically politically and every other way. And we'll be discussing it with other countries and global health partners. What we do what all of that money that goes to WHO. And maybe WHO will reform. And maybe they won't. But will be able to seeing it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.