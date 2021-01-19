Transcript for Trump delivers farewell address

Hi everyone I'm Diana stayed over coming on the air with breaking news president trump has just released a farewell video as he prepares to leave the White House tomorrow ahead of Joseph Biden's inauguration. Let's listen. We are a truly magnificent nation all Americans were horrified by the assault on our capital. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values. And rise above the partisan rank current forge our common destiny it was about America first because we all wanted to make America great again. We restored the principle that a nation exists to serve as citizens. Our agenda was not about right or left. It was it about Republican or Democrat. But about the good of a nation and that means the whole nation. With the support and prayers of the American people we see more than anyone thought possible. Nobody thought we could even come close. We achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. Nobody believed it could happen to Abraham accords opened the doors to a future of peace and harmony. Not violence and bloodshed. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home I am especially proud to be the first president did decades. Who has started no new wars. Above all we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America a big government answers to their people. Our Guiding Light. Our northstar. Our unwavering conviction has been that we are here to serve the noble everyday citizens of America. Our allegiance is not do these special interest corporations are global and today's. It's to our children our citizens and to our nation itself. As president my top priority and Mike constant concern has always been the best interest of American workers and American families. I did not seek the easiest course by far it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path. That would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles the hardest fights the most difficult choices because that's what you elected me to do. You're needs were my first and last unyielding focus this I hope will be our greatest legacy. Now as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration. At noon on Wednesday. I want did that the movement we started is only just beginning there's never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not do and don't. But instead only grown stronger by the day as long as the American people hold in their hearts deeper devoted to love of country. Then there is nothing that this nation can not achieve. Our communities will flourish our people will be prosperous our traditions will be cherished our faith will be strong. And our future will be brighter than ever before. I go from this majestic place. With a loyal and joyful heart. And optimistic spirit. Andy supreme confidence that for our country. And for our children the best is yet to come. Thank you and farewell. God bless you god bless the United States. There was just a portion of president chums and newly released farewell speech for more on this let's bring in senior national correspondent Terry Moran White House report accurate Phillips. Political director Rick Klein and White House reporter. Catherine fathers thank you all for joining Rick I want to start with you there's a lot. In this speech when you look at the whole thing to impact but the overall message from president trump you're seems to be. Mission accomplished a quote him he said we did what we came here to do. I I was struck by the fact that he didn't sound let's say Joseph Biden's name he talks about luck and best wishes for the new administration but yes the overriding theme that what we did what we came here to do that's the message that he wants to lead his followers with. And I was also struck by beat the list of accomplishments and also is warning going authorities are the greatest danger we face. Is a lack of confidence in our cell I think Cuban. The events of recent weeks and months and given this tumultuous period and in American history that's a rather strained. Breeding knows we are we are as. Country. And perhaps it's something a rolling in cry for him and his supporters on his way out the door a remarkable speech in that it's being giving it all really a break with pressing in almost every way but yes second message to his supporters. I eased it to remain crowd oh what their view is of what they accomplished. And Catherine in a touching on Rick's point here when you look at the president's tone on the one hand. It's a first time we've heard him say things like he's wishing the next administration well wishing them best wishes saying he's praying for their success. And it also putting a lot of stress on the on luck not not quite sure what he was getting at there. I'm the what did you make of his tone overall given we're hearing that from the president the first time it seems little bit different than what we've heard from him in the past. But then again that whole speech almost twenty minutes he never mentioned Joseph Biden's name once. I think that's the important point I think this is only the second time in there will be. The new administration. In Europe once mentioned Joseph Biden's name what I actually want to start are considering that Brady relationship we assume. He vice president my. Hair pins were used. Or turn the city is obviously not. And keeping with the he is usually two or she angered president. This at a hotline. And the word I. He speech is actually ETA guerrillas and you heard him say any other administration I'm the only. Seen. In this not a not more so did obviously. The audience and thousands of people who acted. As rallies but it got me it Yurman and frankly. Back out eat in. Mention I didn't name at all or wished that he did was a new administration got a lot. But not specifically. I didn't parents in this video was released almost simultaneously. President elect. I didn't was touching down eventually be seen ensures. And and Terry it was interesting that he also mentioned that how all Americans. Were were harmed by what by what happened at the capitol but also that now. We must unify and rise above partisanship. Well that's certainly what what he set up course. That's why it that attack on the capital that insurrection an effort to stop the counting of votes in an election that he lost. Now we the first line historians write about his his administration is no question but what we heard from them he K he's going out the way he came it. He's going out as a nationalist he was never really a Republican or Democrat he has this hard wired connection. To tens of millions scores of millions of our fellow citizens like few other politicians. Me no other politician that I in in my lifetime has he can bend reality for them. He won the election and they were willing to storm the capital to prove it this is not a politician who's going anywhere you heard. He talks about his accomplishments and about the vision the nationalist vision that we have to be confident in ourselves. Do you don't do don't back down at all I took on that tough fight and it was all for you I restored as he put it in. And Conway are restored the allegiance of the government to the people this is not a man who's gonna go quietly into retire. Tank here he also tried to stress some international accomplishment he talked about knee and NATO announced a lot of trade deals. But he also says some in that I found really interesting he said the world respects us again. Please don't lose that respect he sort of really emphasized those words you could tell he won about two resonate. And then went out of his way to mention that she and he did not start any new wars and on the wars happened. On his watch. Yeah and it's interesting how weekend defined the word how the war he also mentioned I leave with the joyful heart. Where was his joyful heart. When he was in citing that mob violence on Capitol Hill where was the joyful heart when he was peddling conspiracy theories where was the joyful heart when he was talking about a rigged election. It is so big I is and that in itself so simple. But it really stood out for me because that's one thing we have not witnessed. Four months now and that is a joyful heart. And you mentioned that he said maverick that quote is I'm really proud to be the first president in decades who has started node new wars. Yet I drove into work today and I see 20000. Military troopers on the ground it took me three times. The route to try and find myself to. Did to get to work because there's such she huge concern. About safety. Here in our nation's capital and even across the country and I felt like I was entering Baghdad again when I when I covered the war so EA no talk about when the war on democracy the war towards the constitution we heard that word. A number of times. From from people on both sides of of of the political spectrum so. He may not have started in new war overseas but boy. His war of words really wreaked Havoc on our country especially most recently. And there and Ricki certainly one and to keep most of this speech focused on listing his accomplishments but he did. He did take a few shots here in there and one of them was when he talked about political censorship and what he calls black listing saying in America. We don't force us orthodoxy that seems like a shot at the tech companies at a banned them from social media. Well in normal times for this president you could imagine he would as tweeted this out he's not allowed to he wasn't able through the city posted. In the more formal way at the press release from the White House and and posted. Are on YouTube and elsewhere find in it was sort of reining in that he sought the end it yes I think is as harmed him steamed deeply personally. And I think he's become something of a rallying cry for the movement that he leads. This sense of of those statements ICD platform in silencing. Critics I don't think it's and it's up all over reading of the circumstances when. Are there were specific to the threats of violence or further violence. The instigated. As was instigated two weeks ago but it's a real and end and valid concern is when a linger past the trump arrow about what it means seemed to be allowed to express one's political views. A what it means suited to provide the platform other political views can be expressed in our data I think he's gonna get a lot of conservatives out and buying into it and even if it is eight a selective breeding of the Cerro or rewriting of a portion of the history I thought it was telling that that the president on his way out the door. What would remind conservatives of part of what they view to be at stake in this small. End Terry he left us with from the moment the movement we started. Is only the beginning to see that as foreshadowing for what's to come for Donald Trump after the White House. No question look at it he is he lived his entire life trying to avoid the word loser being a test him so much so that he defied math. That he defied sixty courts including his own judges that he defied. Each of the fifty Sovereign States and to the very end would not acknowledge the simple truth that he lost. So he wants to avenge that and he wants to have a role in national life there's no question about what that is without that. Bully pulpit without the spotlight. It's hard to say but we know one thing about Donald Trump for forty years. He gets attention to himself like few other human beings I don't think he's gonna disappear Ahram we will be watching closely Terry Moran Rick Klein captain Paul there's Kara Phillips thank you opt.

